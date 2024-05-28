Various OPM artists set to stage Para sa Bading fundraising gig

Fan groups organize PSB 2: Para Sa Bading 2024, a music gig to support the Golden Gays, elderly and homeless gays in Manila. The event, happening on June 15, 2024, aims to raise funds for the Home for the Golden Gays organization. Notable OPM bands and artists will perform to promote inclusivity and support the cause. Tickets are now available. #ParaSaBading

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Fan groups of OPM bands Cup of Joe, Any Name’s Okay, Over October, and The Ridleys have announced their second PSB event, entitled PSB 2: Para Sa Bading 2024, for the benefit of the Golden Gays – the elderly and homeless gays of Manila.

PSB 2 is set to take place on June 15, 2024, at 123 Block, Mandala Park, Mandaluyong, in celebration of the Annual Pride Month.

The said music gig is a fundraising event that centers the commitment to helping the queer community by providing financial aid to the non-profit organization, Home for the Golden Gays, which provides support and care facilities to elderly LGBTQIA+ people.

The previous installment of PSB, Para Sa Bayan, held last February 4, 2024, extended help to jeepney drivers affected by the ongoing fight against the jeepney phaseout. Centered on varying advocacies, PSB returns this June 2024 to support the cause of Home for the Golden Gays, as well as uplift and promote local musicians.

Notable bands and OPM artists are set to perform to support the cause of the event, including; The Ridleys, Sugarcane, Over October, Earl Generao, Huni, Dom Guyot, Kio Priest, Beatriz Rosaluna, and Stef Aranas.

Bask in the vibrant tunes as the community celebrates love through art, music, and inclusivity. Tickets for PSB 2 are now available, priced at 750, 850, and 900 pesos for students, regulars, and walk-ins, respectively. For more details, interested individuals can visit the Facebook page “Cult of Joe.” See you at #ParaSaBading!