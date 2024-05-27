Wear a singlet made from recycled PET bottles at Tzu Chi Charity Run for Education

News flash: rPET is cool to the body and kind to the environment

When runners in the 3K, 5K, and 10K categories of Tzu Chi Foundation’s Charity Run for Education gather at the starting line at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City, on July 21, they won’t just be racing in any ordinary singlet.

Tzu Chi’s singlet will be made of rPET or Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate, a type of recycled polyester processed from discarded plastic bottles. It’s a nod to Tzu Chi’s commitment to protect the environment through Earth-friendly and sustainable means like tree-planting, composting, eating plant-based food, and in the case of rPET, recycling and reusing.

Transforming throwaways like single-use plastic bottles into durable fabric has long been a practice of Tzu Chi. Through its DA.AI Technology, post-consumer PET bottles sorted and cleaned by volunteers are processed and spun into a yarn, which is then woven into fabric that serves as material for a variety of products. Tzu Chi volunteers’ uniforms—from their shirts down to their award-winning slip-on shoes—are made of rPET. The gray blankets given to calamity victims in Tzu Chi’s relief distributions are fashioned out of rPET too.

As a fabric, rPET is characterized by its thick and dense texture, as well as its breathability and moisture-wicking properties. This makes it the perfect material for runners to stay cool, dry, and comfortable FROM ONE KINDNESS KILOMETER TO THE NEXT.

Though similar in concept, rPET fabric differs from fabric made of PET or Polyethylene Terephthalate. While just as strong and wrinkle-resistant as rPET, PET fabric is made from virgin polyester, which is sourced from crude oil. rPET, on the other hand, relies less on fossil fuels that are said to be the cause of global warming.

That’s something runners in Tzu Chi Foundation’s Charity Run for Education can think about as they race their respective distances leading to the finish line. With their participation, they not only contribute to the futures of nearly 1,700 elementary, high school, and college scholars supported by Tzu Chi (as of 2023), they do it in clothing that is BIODEGRADABLE, RECYCLABLE, and kinder to Mother Earth.

Finishers of Tzu Chi Foundation’s Charity Run for Education will also receive a RACE BIB, finisher medal, hydration cup, and loot bag.

ALL PROCEEDS FROM THIS FUND-RAISING ACTIVITY WILL SUPPORT THE CHARITY AND EDUCATION MISSION OF THE FOUNDATION.