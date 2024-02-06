K1DLAT’s ‘MyriAD’ Event to Take Stage on 20th AdCongress

In the current era where the digital landscape shapes marketing landscapes, K1DLAT is set to take the stage in the Polytechnic University of the Philippines’ Advertising and Public Relations upcoming annual AdCongress. Titled “MyriAD: Unfolding Paths in The Digital World,” this hybrid seminar-workshop promises to equip young ADPR and marketing enthusiasts with invaluable insights into navigating the ever-changing digital realm of advertising and PR.

A Peek into the Labyrinth

AdCongress, an annual event by PUP’s ADPR program, is a pivotal platform for fourth-year students. Focused on seminars, it imparts essential skills and knowledge to budding ADPR and marketing practitioners, adapting to the evolving marketing landscape each year. AdCongress propels the next generation toward success in the dynamic world of advertising.

The Digital Revolution Unveiled

As a proud host of this year’s AdCongress seminar, K1DLAT recognizes the necessity for brands to transcend traditional marketing methods. “MyriAD” delves into the virtual and real-world realms, providing attendees with a comprehensive exploration of leveraging online platforms effectively.

Unveiling Powerful Marketing Strategies

The seminar is a treasure trove of marketing strategies, from established practices like Key Opinion Leader (KOL) marketing to the art of trendjacking. Attendees will gain insights into unlocking the potential of social media content creators and harnessing cultural crazes in content creation.

Event Logistics and Participation Details

Scheduled for February 14, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, “MyriAD” will take place at the Claro M. Recto Hall, PUP Main Sta. Mesa, and will also be accessible via Facebook Live. With a capacity ranging from 150 to 200 participants, the event ensures an interactive and engaging environment for all attendees.

Distinguished Partnerships

K1DLAT proudly collaborates with lead organization partners such as T1NDIG SINING and PUP Junior Marketing Executives, along with official organization partners including PUP COC Student Council, PUP Communication Society, DAUNTRES, and D3VIATE. The event’s media partnerships with Edge TV Philippines, Wazzup Pilipinas, SparkUp, and Now You Know PH, as well as sponsorships from Hartman Communications, Motivo, Baked Manila, Juan Cafe, and Maya’s Tapsilogan, make it a must-see event.

“MyriAD: Unfolding Paths in The Digital World” promises to be a transformative experience for ADPR and marketing students, offering them the tools to face challenges and capitalize on opportunities in today’s dynamic market. Don’t miss this opportunity to unlock the secrets of digital success—follow K1DLAT’s social media pages to keep updated.