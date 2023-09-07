Be a Part of Project Shooting Star: Fulfill Farmers’ Dreams!

The UP Economics Society, rooted in its principles of service, excellence, and tradition for the past 65 years, is embarking on a charitable mission in celebration of its 65th anniversary. Introducing “Project Shooting Star,” an initiative aimed at supporting the farmers in Krus na Ligas, UP Diliman, affiliated with the Nagkakaisang Magsasaka ng Krus na Ligas para Sa Agrikulturang Lungsod. These dedicated individuals represent the fourth generation entrusted with the stewardship of ancestral lands.

Krus na Ligas residents have faced land disputes, leading to a reduction in available farmland. This challenge has made it increasingly difficult for farmers to yield sufficient crops. With only six active farmers remaining, others have sought alternative employment due to the shrinking land area. Scarce resources and limited tools have also resulted in the continuation of outdated farming methods.

Project Shooting Star seeks monetary donations to address the farmers’ immediate needs, including the acquisition of new farming equipment and the repair of existing tools.

For those willing to contribute, please consider the following donation channels:

GCash: Kingsley Pascual | 0927 521 6904

BPI: Sophia Nava | 2739024679

Kindly submit proof of your donation directly to the Ecosoc Month Facebook page: @UPEcosocMonth. Donation lines will be open until September 25, 2023.