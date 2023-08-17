It’s Time To Join In The Fun On This Year’s Face-to-Face Freshie Welcome Assembly With Gabay Isko

Fun fact: Gabay Isko is in its third year of Freshie Welcome Assembly, and this year is the first time it will have a face-to-face event!

This exciting milestone on August 18, 2023, marks a significant step towards returning to normalcy and reestablishing a sense of camaraderie among UP students. This long-awaited event, with a surmountable number of participants eager to attend, will surely be an unforgettable opportunity for new students to meet their fellow freshmen and foster connections that will last throughout their college journey.

Featuring the Oble myth, UP ikot, and other iconic university traditions that the Iskolar ng Bayan cherish, the face-to-face interaction brought by Gabay Isko’s FWA will provide a unique and engaging experience, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the vibrant UP community.

By attending the Freshie Welcome Assembly, the new Iskolar ng Bayan will not only create lasting friendships but also gain valuable insights and guidance from established UP students and alumni who are eager to help them navigate their college journey.

So don’t miss out on this promising experience! Gabay Isko is all set to bring the excitement of the Freshie Welcome Assembly to everyone, even if they can’t be there in person. By broadcasting a livestream of the event on their official Facebook page, they are making sure that nobody misses out on this thrilling occasion. Your presence might be virtual, but your connection to the event will be just as real. Get ready to be a part of the action! Stay connected, and join us to witness the energy and enthusiasm of the UP community as we welcome our new batch of Iskolar!