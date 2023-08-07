TEP marks its Eleventh Year

As society grows, the community develops, and the world constantly changes. However, at the edge of this precipice is E-waste – a global economic problem that consistently plagues our Earth. E-waste encompasses the growing number of improperly disposed, old, and defective electronic devices, which poses a threat to the environment, especially when left unattended.

Driven by the desire to promote proper E-waste management and disposal, the E-Waste Project (TEP) was made to combat and reduce the adverse effects of E-waste in our community.

For this initiative, UP Circuit, our organization within the University of the Philippines Diliman was given the 2023 Ignacio B. Gimenez Award for UP Student Organizations’ Social Innovation Project Excellence Award.

Coming this August, TEP plans to hold its webinar, collection drive, and a stream of informative videos, all in an effort for promoting a more sustainable world.

#TEPTalks, a webinar on “Empowering Youth to Combat E-Waste for a Sustainable Future”, aims to equip youth with the proper knowledge, tools, and resources to take action against the E-waste crisis. The webinar will be held on August 12, 2023, at 2 PM via Zoom, and is available on TEP’s Facebook page via live stream.

Following this, TEP resumes its face-to-face week-long collection drive which will run from August 17 to 23, 2023, at the Engineering Lawn, UP Diliman. E-waste drop-off points will also be set up at the College of Science Library and Gyud Food Market, UP Food Hub. In the same week, Karitronics returns, wherein a kariton will be roaming within the campus to collect E-waste.

TEP does not simply rely on one person, or on one group to achieve its mission, it extends its reach to the community at large. Through the effort of everyone who participates and contributes, and shares our vision of the future, we can succeed with this endeavor.

Now moving forward in its eleventh year, TEP strives to continue its mission, working towards a greener future–one big sTEP at a time. Para sa bayan, para sa mundo.