What to Look For in Freshie Welcome Assembly 2023—ISKOming Home: UP Cutie No More

From manifesting ‘UP Cutie’ ever since college applications season to entering a new journey as an Iskolar ng Bayan in just a few weeks, Gabay Isko is here to kick-start every freshman’s university life by saying “UP Cutie No More.” As we gear up for an awesome new academic year, get ready to dive into an exciting mix of fun that will blow your mind this upcoming month! Gabay Isko is all pumped up to create an amazing experience for everyone that breaks all boundaries and brings everyone closer as one big family—an unforgettable experience of academic excellence and camaraderie like never before!

This year’s assembly will be a blend of online and onsite platforms, providing new Iskolar ng Bayan with a vibrant university community experience. After the pandemic, the assembly will be welcoming freshmen both from their homes and the beloved Diliman campus. Excitingly, Freshie Welcome Assembly 2023 will include an onsite event!

With that, Gabay Isko has organized fun and intellectual activities, which everyone will never forget! Get ready to be aroused for an epic lineup of amusing games, super inspiring talks from well-known speakers, and interactive campus fun that will totally light up everyone’s curiosity about college life! In fact, this event is not just a regular welcome—it is all about celebrating your capabilities and the incredible potential you can bring to our UP community, as well as to the Filipino masses.

Now, get those calendars colored and locked down because this Freshie Welcome Assembly 2023 will be one for the books! Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure that marks the start of a whole new chapter in your college journey—a chapter where you unleash your inner academic excellence and leave your mark as an Iskolar ng Bayan! It’s time to shine and own this unforgettable experience!

Once again, don’t forget to register for “ISKOming Home: UP Cutie No More” through this link: https://bit.ly/FWA2023Registration, and be updated about the event through Gabay Isko’s official page. Remember, registration is only open until August 11, so what are you waiting for? Register now and see you there!