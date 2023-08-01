Gabay Isko’s Freshie Welcome Assembly 2023 – “ISKOming Home: UP Cutie No More”

Get ready for an epic welcome party, because Gabay Isko is back with their highly-anticipated event of the event – the Freshie Welcome Assembly 2023! This year, they’re pulling out all the stops with the theme “ISKOming Home: UP Cutie No More!” to kick-off the start of a memorable journey for every UP student!

What’s the buzz all about? Well, the Freshie Welcome Assembly is not your average orientation. It’s a vibrant extravaganza filled with energy, excitement, and the spirit of camaraderie. We, Gabay Isko, a student-led organization that’s all about championing quality education, providing basic student services, and empowering students, definitely knows a thing or two about throwing a party!

The best part? FWA is not just about academics; it’s about finding yourself, embracing diversity, and growing together as a family. This year’s theme is all about celebrating the freshies’ unique stories and identities. Because let’s face it, university life isn’t just about hitting the books; it’s about discovering who you truly are and becoming a true “Iskolar ng Bayan.”

But wait, hold up, there’s more! FWA 2023 is also about breaking barriers with a fusion of tradition and innovation. They’re going all out with both virtual and onsite events. Yeah, you heard that right – whether you’re chillin’ in your dorm room or hanging out on campus, you surely won’t miss out on the fun!

The pandemic can’t stop the party train, thanks to ingenious planning. We made sure that no freshie feels left out, no matter where they are. It’s all about inclusivity!

Get ready for some mind-blowing talks from awe-inspiring speakers and alumni who’ll ignite that fire within you to conquer the academic world and make a difference. And hey, who said making friends is tough? At FWA, you’ll have the chance to mingle with Gabay Isko’s cool crew and meet fellow freshies who are just as eager to rock UP life!

So, if you’re a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed freshie, a seasoned shiftee, or a daring transferee, mark your calendar because this is an event you don’t want to miss. Pack your bags, bring your enthusiasm, and get ready to join the UP event of the year!

Register NOW: https://bit.ly/FWA2023Registration until August 11 to come home to UP. FWA is calling your name. Come and feel at home in the UP community where everyone can soar to new heights. We are waiting to welcome you with open arms!

For more deets on the Freshie Welcome Assembly 2023, check out our official Facebook page.

Let’s rock this UP adventure together!