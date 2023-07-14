PH Artist makes history: Benildean named Fulbright 2023 Global UGrad scholar, boosts Filipino Pride

In an unprecedented achievement, Mcaine Andrei Carlos, a talented artist and student from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), has been named as one of the principal candidates for the prestigious Fulbright 2023 Global Undergraduate (UGrad) Exchange Program. This remarkable accomplishment not only marks a milestone for Carlos but also highlights the significant role of artists in society and their potential to contribute to the betterment of the country.



The Fulbright Global UGrad program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, aims to nurture young leaders committed to serving their home communities. Out of an impressive pool of 519 undergraduate applicants from top-performing Philippine universities, only nine exceptional individuals were selected for this life-changing opportunity. Carlos, a 21-year-old Multimedia Arts (MMA) student from the School of New Media Arts (SNMA) at DLS-CSB, emerged as one of the distinguished scholars.



This groundbreaking achievement holds special significance as Carlos is not only the first UGrad scholar from DLS-CSB but also the sole artist among this year’s cohort of scholars. The recognition serves as an inspiration to aspiring changemakers and youth leaders, regardless of their background, reaffirming the notion that artists can make a lasting impact in society.



Carlos’s selection for the Fulbright program is a testament to his outstanding academic accomplishments and servant leadership. During his senior high school years, he received the Strand Excellence Award for achieving the highest General Weighted Average (GWA) and demonstrating exceptional performance in extracurricular activities. Additionally, Carlos was the first student in his batch at Benilde to be honored with the prestigious Gawad Benildyano Award, a testament to his exemplary character and dedication.

Notably, Carlos played a pivotal role in the development of a mobile app aimed at educating hard-to-reach coastal communities in the Philippines about addressing plastic waste issues. As part of the volunteer arm of Benilde Student Involvement Unit, called Student Trainers, Carlos actively organized formation, orientation, and community-building projects.



Expressing his gratitude for being chosen to represent the Philippines and the Benildean-Lasallian identity on the international stage, Carlos acknowledged the competitive and challenging nature of the application process. PAEF Executive Director Julio S. Amador III commended Carlos’s impressive credentials and academic achievements in an acceptance letter addressed to DLS-CSB President Br. Edmundo Fernandez FSC.



Starting in August 2023, Carlos will embark on a full-time study term at Emporia State University, renowned for its commitment to preparing students for lifelong learning, rewarding careers, and adaptive leadership. During his term, he will delve into various subjects such as marketing communications, leadership, public dialogue and advocacy concentration, and multimedia design, acquiring new skills and expanding his artistic horizons.



Thanks to the Fulbright program, Carlos’s international travel, tuition, room and board, insurance, monthly stipend, and funding for books will be fully covered, ensuring that he can make the most of this incredible opportunity.