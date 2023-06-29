Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation to Launch Yayasan Yellow Boat of Hope Indonesia

Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation (YBH), a non-profit organization with the primary goal of helping Filipino children in coastal and far-flung areas access and complete education, is branching out to establish the Yayasan Perahu Kuning Harapan, publicized as Yayasan Yellow Boat of Hope Indonesia, Yellow Boat of Hope Indonesia, or simply YBH Indonesia. Unlike the Yellow Boat of Hope USA, 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose primary goal is to create awareness and support the initiatives of YBH Philippines, YBH Indonesia will operate similarly to YBH Philippines, adopting communities and schools to help children and families on the ground.

YBH Indonesia is established through the initiative of Indonesian volunteer worker Meralda Adam. She founded School Boat Indonesia in 2015 when she visited the Kerora Village on Rinca Island, East Nusa Tenggara. She observed children in the village struggling to access education due to the lack of a dedicated boat on the island. Adam shared, “I have a 14-year-old son, he has good education, he can go by bicycle to school, he lives in Jakarta, no issue at all. But what about the other kids who have the same age as him? What about the kids who want to reach their dreams and pursue it?”

Meralda Adam with the children learners of Kerora Village

When Adam learned about the Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation, she got more immersed in the real-life struggles of kids in the coastal areas, which turned her toward YBH for inspiration. Last January, Adam messaged Dr. Anton Mari H. Lim, President and Co-Founder of the Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation, and although it took a few months before they were able to connect, they decided to merge the two movements, giving birth to Yayasan Yellow Boat of Hope Indonesia, which will be under Adam’s leadership.

Dr. Anton Lim’s first meeting with Meralda Adam of School Boat Indonesia

Dr. Lim remarked, “My dream for Yellow Boat of Hope Indonesia is for them to effect change in the community. I know that our geography is the same, as both countries are archipelagic, so I am aware that there are many children facing similar challenges in accessing education as in the Philippines. Thus, I hope that one day, Yellow Boat of Hope Indonesia will even surpass the accomplishments of the Yellow Boat of Hope Philippines…”

The Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation was established in 2010 and has been at the forefront of helping children in coastal and far-flung areas of the Philippines. As of April 2023, through its numerous partners and donors, it has donated over 5,241 boats and has expanded to undertake various other projects to support children’s education.

“My dream when I was a little girl was to own a boat someday, but back in the day, I didn’t know what type of boat I wanted. Now I know… it’s a Yellow School Boat that I dream. To pursue their dreams, [I can] eventually [reach] mine.” aired Adam.

The launch of Yayasan Yellow Boat of Hope Indonesia will take place tomorrow (June 30, 2023) from 11 AM to 12 NN (Philippine Standard Time) and will be streamed live on their official Facebook page.