Soar Above Uncertainties with LIMITLESS: National Youth Summit on Statistics

The UP Statistical Society (UP StatSoc) is a duly-recognized student academic organization for statistics majors at the University of the Philippines – Diliman. Founded in 1981, the organization has been a pioneer in promoting awareness and enhancing interest in the field of Statistics in the university and beyond.

This May, UP StatSoc invites you to soar above the clouds of uncertainty and reach new heights with the return of the biggest student-led Statistics conference in the country – LIMITLESS 2023: National Youth Summit in Statistics! Bigger than ever before, Limitless brings a face-to-face experience that you wouldn’t want to miss. The summit will tackle various fields of application in Statistics, which will enrich the participants’ understanding of its value and scope, and inform them of their potential career paths in the field of Statistics. The conference will feature keynote talks on statistics of recovery and data-driven development, a workshop on data literacy, and breakout sessions from renowned people infour fields of Statistics: data science and analytics, actuarial science, social sciences, and biostatistics. Through these activities, participants will gain new technical skills and knowledge on Statistics that will aid them in their future careers as Statistics practitioners.



LIMITLESS will also feature activities that will raise awareness on the importance of Statistics to the general public. Statistics-related interactive games will be held throughout the summit for a more enjoyable experience for the participants. ASCENT: A Data Storytelling Challenge, will also be held to hone the participants’ skills in turning Statistics into useful information that can be communicated to a wider audience and to demonstrate how Statistics can tell compelling stories. Participants will get a chance to win cash prizes, along with licenses from the trusted online learning platform, DataCamp!

LIMITLESS is happening on May 27, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the UP School of Statistics New Building, Diliman, Quezon City. Register at: https://tinyurl.com/Limitless2023RegistrationForm. On the other hand, if you would like to participate in ASCENT, register at https://tinyurl.com/Limitless2023AscentReg. For any inquiries, you may contact Raya (09175004231) or Bianca (09156545924). LIMITLESS organizers may also be reached at nystatisticssummit@gmail.com. To stay updated, please check our social media pages on Facebook and Twitter.



Reach through the skies and break the limits with Limitless: Soaring Above Uncertainties with Statistics. See you there! LIMITLESS is endorsed by the UP School of Statistics, Philippine Statistics Authority, Analytics Association of the Philippines, and Marketing and Opinion Research Society of the Philippines.