Unmask the Trickery: DZMC-YCG Anticipates PUP Radio Conference F2F Comeback After Three Years

As it marks its 10th edition, the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP)’s DZMC-Young Communicator’s Guild (YCG) is set to kick off the PUP Radio Conference on April 14, 2023, at Tanghalang PUP, three years after the pandemic halted its physical symposium.



Excitement is an understatement for Project Head Edward Jayson Comeo for leading this year’s theme: “MANIOBRA: Unveiling the Illusion Behind Public Deception,” which aims to highlight the importance of educating the masses in the post-truth era, when the value of truth in socio-political discourse has declined.



“I am confident that this year, we have a bigger purpose, now more important and relevant than ever, because of our mission and objective to take part in the challenge of combating information peddlers who engage in (the) deceptive practice,” he said.



Comeo also added, “There’s so much to anticipate, but above all, I am hopeful that all of the sacrifices we made together with the organizers of this event will be worth it because there will be additional knowledge that we will gain thereafter.”



Meanwhile, Gef Manabat, Project Co-Head, wishes to offer the participants “a thought-provoking and timely symposium that will inspire a much more enthusiastic, passionate, and patriotic generation of radio practitioners who will be powered by their integrity to serve the public.”



Together with the conference is the PUP Radio Festival, dedicated to flaunting the students’ talents, skills, and originality in Radio News Production, Radio Podcasting, and Radio Jingle Making. The online competition, now in its third year, is open to high school and college students nationwide, with over 140 participants. The Best Output and Special Recognition prizes for the most spectacular entries will be presented on April 16, 2023. It will be live-streamed on the PUP Radio Conference and the event Media Partners’ official Facebook pages.



The PUP Radio Conference 2023 is co-presented by AboutFace Cosmetics, Philusa Corporation,RED Images, Motivo, Sweet Soul PH, The Light Bearer, and Yummy2Tummy PH.



The DZMC—Young Communicators’ Guild is the official student radio and news organization of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines—College of Communication in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

