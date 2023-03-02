ATTY. LENI ROBREDO ADDRESSES THE OPENING PLENARY OF THE 24TH BENILDE MUN

DE LA SALLE COLLEGE OF SAINT BENILDE — 14th Vice President of the Philippines and Angat Buhay Inc. Chairperson, Atty. Leni Robredo, attended the Opening Plenary Session of the 24th Benilde Model United Nations as the event’s Guest of Honor at the ARG Theater of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Taft Campus.

In her message, she recalled the birth of the United Nations and shared that it was important to remember that the international organization was born out of collective trauma. She also reiterated the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres’ declaration that “making peace with nature is the defining task of the 21st century.” She expressed that it is also important to “find the common thread that weaves [together] the tapestry of the flag of humanity.”

Atty. Robredo concluded her speech before the body with a statement, “We are called not only to hand bread to those who are hungry, but also to sit with them, to break bread with them, to consider them as equals, and truly empathize with them.”