Now You Know PH Condemns Heinous Murder of John Matthew Salilig

[#STATEMENT]

Now You Know PH unequivocally condemns the heinous murder of John Matthew Salilig, a 3rd-year Chemical Engineering student of Adamson University. We stand in solidarity with his family and the entire Adamson community in their pursuit of justice.

There is no excuse for hazing. All those involved in John Matthew’s killing, including those who had knowledge of the crime, must be held accountable under the Anti-Hazing Act. Those who cruelly took his life and disposed of his body after the reported initiation rites must be brought to justice.

While fraternities and sororities are not illegal and many of their members are law-abiding citizens, we must never condone nor rationalize violence and criminality. We must take proactive measures to ensure that our schools and universities are not havens for hazing and other forms of violent and regressive activities.

It is our duty to remember John Matthew’s name and to honor his memory by standing up for what is right and just. May he rest in peace.