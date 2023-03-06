Artistang Artlets- UST back with Major Production ‘Pabalik, Pahilaga’ this March

[#PressRelease]

Indeed, unprecedented situations call for unprecedented growth and capabilities. Following their previous production on October 28 and November 5, 2022, Artistang Artlets made its comeback and is thriving more than ever! With a grateful heart, we can truly say that when it comes to art, there is no obstacle that these talented individuals cannot overcome. As we all say, “the comeback is always stronger than the setback”.

Following their seasonal theme of “Tanawan, Tanglawan” for their 42nd Season this Academic Year 2022-2023, the said theatre production revolves around two close friends: Viv, the cheerful and optimistic one, portrayed by France Andrei Cueta and Isabelle Laurente; and Mori, the pessimistic artist type, portrayed by Kent Jorryn Erasga and Maria Cathrina Aquino wherein the story unfolds to rekindle the shared moments between them through their buried memories.

In an interview, the Director expressed that the play should resonate with us to “Look further but also look around, there may be people we have neglected—especially people closest to us”.

Set to herald on March 8, 2023, the play is headed by Mikaela Francesca Nitro as Director, Mildred Anne Jumarang as Scriptwriter, and Aaron Roi Del Rosario as Production Manager.

Mark your calendars this coming March 8 because “Pabalik, Pahilaga” will stream its first viewing at 4:00 PM and the second viewing at 6:00 PM only on the official YouTube channel of Artistang Artlets.

Register here in order to save yourself a slot as the production is set to be a one-time viewing show.

AAS42 Major Production “Pabalik, Pahilaga” Registration Form