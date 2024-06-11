PUP’s Grand AdClash Juices Up for its 32nd Year

The 32nd Grand AdClash, themed “Juice-tastic Squeezeoff: Splash of Local Flavors,” challenges graduating students from PUP's Department of Advertising and Public Relations to showcase their creativity in partnership with Locally Juice Drink.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Capturing the heat of a vibrant summer, Grand AdClash sets to return on its 32nd edition with the title “Juice-tastic Squeezeoff: Splash of Local Flavors”—with Locally Juice Drink, the first Filipino quirky brand of blended juice drink under NutriAsia, as this year’s brand partner. The event will brim with flavorful creativity and will ablaze with the competitive spirit of the participants, as they will contend in presenting their ideas to the client and fight their way to clutch victory this season.

Backed with a specialization in advertising and public relations, the Grand AdClash (GAC) is established as an annual integrated marketing communication (IMC) case competition that tests the wits and creativity of graduating students of Polytechnic University of the Philippines – Department of Advertising and Public Relations (PUP-DAPR). This summer, the competition that originally started as a classroom event in 1991 will once again stir up the scene.

Through its three decades, the Grand AdClash continues to be a cornerstone event for Advertising and Public Relations (ADPR) students—highlighting the department’s commitment to excellence. The past seasons left remarkable footprints that served as guides for future ADPR students who will soon juice up the forthcoming seasons of GAC and use it as a stepping stone to the ever-changing landscape of advertising and public relations.

“We entered the workforce with a sense of pride in what we can create and a hunger to learn more from the world”, says Michelle Lim, team leader of the 31st GAC Champion—Agtresibo upon reflecting on her experience from the previous Grand AdClash. “After countless revisions and new ideas, I can proudly say that AdClash helped us be proud of the work that we do”, she added. When asked for a piece of advice, she notes that every AdClash journey is different. She described Grand AdClash as a “once in a lifetime experience” so [it’s important to] make the most [out] of it… and be sure to take Vitamin Cs!

Sharing the same boat, the team leader of BRAVADOS, Rean Jayzell Bonus revealed that “In choosing departments [during the campaign], take one that you would like to pursue after college. We came up with such a decision so that each of us can have applied experiences on the particular departments that we personally chose [once we set our foot in the real field]”.

In preparation for this much-awaited event, the 32nd Grand AdClash promises to bring a refreshing twist and hone homegrown ADPR graduates who think outside the box and pour fresh innovative campaigns.

For more information and refreshing updates, visit Grand AdClash’s social media accounts.

#32ndGrandAdClash #JuicetasticSqueezeoff #SplashOfLocalFlavors