Why join Tzu Chi’s Charity Run for Education?

Tzu Chi Foundation's Charity Run for Education on July 21 at the University of the Philippines aims to support underprivileged but deserving youth through their scholarship program.

Whether you run the 1K, 3K, 5K, or 10K categories of Tzu Chi Foundation’s Charity Run for Education on July 21 at the University of the Philippines, Diliman, Quezon City, you’re not just doing it for fun, fitness, or fast times: You’re running to help support the thousands of underprivileged but deserving youth sponsored by Tzu Chi’s Educational Assistance Program.

Proceeds from the run will go directly to sustaining the educational needs of the foundation’s current roster of scholars. Each Tzu Chi scholarship covers a scholar’s school expenses and various allowances.

𝘚𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘢𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱. Tzu Chi Foundation awards educational assistance certificates every year to qualified students

Established in the Philippines in 1994, Tzu Chi began its scholarship program for elementary and high school students a year later, and college students in 2005. Since then, the lives of over 13,000 Filipino youth in Davao, Leyte, Cebu, Bohol, Iloilo, Pampanga, Bicol, Zamboanga and the National Capital Region have changed for the better through the knowledge and skills acquired through quality education from some of the country’s top colleges and universities. Tzu Chi volunteers also organize monthly Humanity classes to inculcate timeless, universal values that will serve as guideposts as scholars navigate life’s many challenges.

𝘙𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴. Environmental protection is one of the programs of the Tzu Chi Foundation in the Philippines and abroad. Climate education is taught to scholars as young as the elementary students.

Education is just one of four missions of the foundation established by Buddhist nun Dharma Master Cheng Yen in her native Taiwan in 1966. Tzu Chi Foundation continues to provide compassion and relief in the areas of charity, medicine, and humanistic culture. It has also made a mark in international disaster relief, bone marrow donation, environmental protection, and community volunteering.

𝘋𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘴𝘬𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘴. Coming from different schools, scholars get the chance to participate in activities, building up their self-esteem as they prepare for their future after college.

Participants in the charity run will each receive a race bib and loot bag containing a runner’s shirt (for 1K) and singlet (for 3K, 5K, and 10K) made of recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) and collapsible cup made of wheat straw. All finishers will receive a finisher’s medal.

Let your run on July 21 make a difference in a scholar’s life. Run for kindness. Support Tzu Chi’s scholars. Register NOW!

📝: https://raceroster.com/events/2024/88678/tzu-chi-charity-run

NOTE: Processing and admin fees apply.

