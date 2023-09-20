HOW DO YOU THINK THE LIVES OF FILIPINO FARMERS AND FISHERFOLKS CAN BE IMPROVED?

Play Video

According to the 2021 data released by Philippine Statistics Authority, farmers and fisherfolks remain the poorest in the country with a poverty incidence of 30%, almost double the national poverty incidence of 18.1%, and more than three times the global poverty incidence of 8.8%, according to the World Bank (2021). Farmers and fisherfolks who belong to the bottom 50% earners in the country, only share 14% of the national income. Many of them are among the nearly 20 million Filipinos living in extreme poverty.