HOW DO YOU THINK THE LIVES OF FILIPINO FARMERS AND FISHERFOLKS CAN BE IMPROVED?

According to the 2021 data released by Philippine Statistics Authority, farmers and fisherfolks remain the poorest in the country with a poverty incidence of 30%, almost double the national poverty incidence of 18.1%, and more than three times the global poverty incidence of 8.8%, according to the World Bank (2021). Farmers and fisherfolks who belong to the bottom 50% earners in the country, only share 14% of the national income. Many of them are among the nearly 20 million Filipinos living in extreme poverty.
Philippine Social Empowerment and Equity Development Foundation (PhilSEED) Inc. is a pioneering nonprofit organization committed to the economic and social prosperity of farmers in the Philippines and their communities through innovation, entrepreneurship and partnerships. Its mission is to empower farmers by providing them access to expertise, capital, technology and partnerships. PhilSEED envisions an agricultural system in the Philippines that is sustainable, equitable, innovative and resilient.
