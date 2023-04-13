The Advertising and Public Relations Organization of Students (ADPROS), the sole official academic organization of the Department of Advertising and Public Relations from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, College of Communication, is currently at the second phase of their Advocacy Plan– Between the Li(n)es: Critical ADPR In A Post-Truth World which will commence on April 14, 2023, Friday at PUP College of Communication building, Audio-Visual Room, and live via Zoom.

Spill the Tea: Establishing Connections Through Critical Conversations– in partnership with Evident Communications is a forum that will provide an opportunity for the students taking up the course Bachelor in Advertising and Public Relations (BAPR) to use their critical thinking and engage in smart conversations with Advertising and Public Relations professionals. This hybrid event is the second phase of the six-month campaign of the Advocacy Plan– Between the Li(n)es: Critical ADPR In A Post-Truth World, which aims to emphasize the roles of ADPR in the midst of disinformation, and to determine the countermeasures that can be implemented to combat the information crisis with the ADPR field’s expertise.

The “Tea-Spillers” who are the “keen guest speakers”, as called, are Ms. Mef Marzan, the Associate Director of Advocacy Communication, and Ms. Dove Subingsubing, the Director of Advocacy Communication from the event partner – Evident Communications. Evident Integrated Marketing and PR is an integrated communications agency based in Makati City, Philippines, delivering transformative communications to help partners build stronger and long-lasting relationships with stakeholders.

Evident Communication’s strength lies in its core belief in using communications to make things work better, faster, smarter, and more efficient. They have 9 years of experience doing business-critical communication campaigns and working on initiatives with a good social impact. In Fighting Disinformation, Evident Communications offer smart communications training and capacity-building activities to assist clients navigate disinformation and correct false information.

The event’s “Discoursers” who are the “participants”, as called, can interact with the Tea-Spillers in a face-to-face orientation at the PUP-College of Communication building’s Audio-Visual Room (AVR) and via Zoom. Ms. Mef and Ms. Dove will spill the tea about the Information Crisis Situationer in the field of ADPR and the event titled—-Establishing Connections Through Critical Conversations.

ADPROS is serving fresh and hot tea with the support of the official media partners; NOW YOU KNOW PH, DIYARYO MILENYO, and PHILIPPINE STAR. In cooperation with, THE COMMUNICATOR, EDGE TV, and SPARK UP. Together with RED IMAGES as the official studio partner, co-presented with BAKED MANILA, READY SET GLOW, and MOTIVO, the cups will be filled with fun and excitement too!

You can register and join the tea time at https://tinyurl.com/SpillTheTeaRegForm!

Follow @PUP ADPROS on their official social media accounts for more updates!

#SpillTheTeaWithADPROS

#ADPROSxEvident

#CriticalADPR