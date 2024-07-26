Celebrating Achievements and Paving Path Forward: Project ACE Completion Summit in QC

With the support and facilitation of Project ACE, the city has strengthened its policies, improved its services for child laborers and their families, and commenced partnerships with different stakeholders addressing the child protection issue.

The Quezon City (QC) Government reaffirms its commitment in eliminating child labor in all barangays in the city during the Project Against Child Exploitation (ACE) QC Completion Summit with the theme: Celebrating Achievements and Paving the Path Forward for a Zero Child Labor Quezon City on July 23 – 24, 2024 in Novotel Manila Araneta City, Quezon City (QC).

The momentous event aims to commemorate accomplishments, deliberate on lessons learned, exchange feedback, explore potential partnerships, acknowledge partners, assess overall success, and officially conclude the project in the city, which is one of its two project areas.

The Quezon City local government has been one of the active partners of the project since it signed the memorandum of agreement in 2021. With the support and facilitation of Project ACE, the city has strengthened its policies, improved its services for child laborers and their families, and commenced partnerships with different stakeholders addressing the child protection issue.

In his message, World Vision Operations Director Ajab-Aram R. Macapagat highlighted the significant milestones achieved by the project through its partnership with Quezon City. “We are gathered to celebrate the completion of the project and our successes in the city. Despite all the challenges, we strived our best to eliminate WFCL and OSAEC. Even after the project completion, World Vision Development Foundation is still committed to continue to work with you on ending violence against children”, he added.

During the event, QC partners from the regional, city, and barangay levels and the private sector presented their lessons learned and best practices, including success stories with Project ACE. This included policies passed, improved services, and strengthened partnerships. “With our collective efforts, we have done a lot to protect and give our children a safe future. This success is proof that everyone’s cooperation and unity is important for the well-being of our community,” added by Rogelio Reyes, Department Head of QC Public Service Employment Office (PESO).

One of the event’s key highlights was the awarding ceremony, where partners received plaques of recognition for their advocacy efforts and initiatives against child exploitation. Recipients from various offices and units in Quezon City have enthusiastically participated in the project since its implementation. Additionally, the project handed over a Starlink Kit to QC PESO and QC Citizen Service Department as part of its sustainability efforts in addressing WFCL.

With the goal to achieve the zero-child labor campaign in the city, QC vows for a stronger protection for children through enhanced mechanisms and strategies even after the life of project.

Funding for Project ACE is provided by the United States Department of Labor under cooperative agreement number IL 34007-19-75-K. 100 percent of the total cost of the project in the Philippines is financed with federal funds. This material does not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the United States Department of Labor, nor does mention of trade names, commercial products, or organizations imply endorsement by the United States Government.

Media contact:

Pauline Giselle D. Navarro

World Vision Development Foundation Inc

Pauline_navarro@wvi.org

0906 455 7265