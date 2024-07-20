2 out of 6: What has been done and what else must be demanded?

With only four years left to serve the nation and people, what have been the current administration's accomplishments, and what more has to be done?

“Bagong Pilipinas” (A New Philippines), President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. proclaimed. But how different must things be for Filipinos to feel a genuine sense of progress—one that matches the administration’s promises? The reality is that many of our experiences still reflect the ongoing challenges that have significantly slowed the arrival of a “Bagong Pilipinas.”

Even after two years in office, he has yet to exhaust immense efforts to fulfill his promises during his presidential campaign and the previous two State of the Nation Addresses (SONA). Although there have been advancements toward an array of goals, these accomplishments fall short of the progress the nation demands.

With only four years left to serve the nation and people, most Filipinos are left with nothing but a seemingly limitless sense of faith that, someday, they will witness these commitments come to pass.

What have been his regime’s accomplishments, and what more has to be done?

Economy

Recovering from the economic crisis brought about by the terrors of the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the biggest challenges to the Marcos administration. They have implemented recovery plans to stabilize the economy, including initiatives aimed at controlling inflation and stimulating growth.

In his previous SONA, PBBM claimed to have slowed inflation and increased the country’s economic growth. However, if we look around, the image of the struggles of ordinary Filipinos seems to have not improved for the past years.

Several Filipinos continue to lose jobs and are unemployed, while others prefer to move abroad in search for better opportunities. Although the inflation rate is gradually improving, the prices of goods are continuously increasing, exacerbating the situation.

Cliche as it may sound, the gap between the rich and the poor is widening, with the marginalized sectors bearing the brunt of the economic downturn.

Healthcare

PBBM faced the toughest first term among all presidents in terms of healthcare, grappling with the repercussions of COVID-19. With approximately four million cases and 66,400 deaths as of May 2023—not long before he lifted the state of public health emergency due to COVID-19—the national health and healthcare system needed a hearty resurgence.

Worries tapered off as he noted prioritizing affordable health services during the beginning of his term and continuing the Universal Healthcare Act that was passed under Duterte’s administration. On top of these, he plans to build centers for disease control and prevention and virology to improve healthcare coverage and analytics.

Promising as it seems, and yet we are way detached from realizing these promises, even with his regime halfway through.

He stood before us and promised to lower the cost of medicines and build regional specialty hospitals. He spoke of hope and a better future where healthcare is accessible. But now, the reality is a far cry from his words.

The prices of medicine keep rising, and healthcare has become a business. These realities squeeze the life out of Filipinos who can barely afford to live. Public healthcare institutions are scarce. Our healthcare workers are exhausted and stressed as they strive to meet high demands with limited resources. Policy development and action plan implementation have vanished into thin air.

The gap between what was promised and what is provided is a rift that widens daily. The lived realities of citizens and health workers show that the Philippine healthcare system remains broken, and the weight of it falls on the shoulders of the most vulnerable.

Education

PBBM has made it clear that improving education is his top priority. His administration is focused on learning recovery, aiming to yield “Future-ready Filipinos.” As he concludes his second year in office, he has launched the MATATAG Curriculum—a decongested curriculum with fewer subjects—and has strengthened the Free College Tuition Act.

But is this enough to truly transform the future of our nation?

While the MATATAG Curriculum aims to lighten the load for students and teachers and make Filipino students globally competitive, its sudden implementation, unfortunately, raises concerns. And though the Free College Tuition Act promotes equality in education, the harsh truth is that equity matters more in our country, especially when quality and competitive education is still inaccessible for many marginalized groups.

More efforts are also needed to encourage students to pursue nursing and medical fields in the country. Solving this issue could significantly strengthen our healthcare system and address the shortage of healthcare workers. At the same time, we face a troubling shortage of educational facilities and equipment—alarming as these components are crucial for a quality teaching and learning experience. And how can we forget the Filipino educators’ never-ending call for a needed salary increase?

Education is undeniably the key to ending poverty. But how can people break free from poverty if this key remains out of reach for many, leaving their future chained and locked? We need to see more improvements at this point, especially when a significant number of Filipino youth are now considering work, trading the promise of quality education for quality of life.

Infrastructure



The Build Better More (BBM) Program, an initiative by the Marcos administration to continue and enhance the previous administration’s Build! Build! Build! Program, clearly aims to make significant strides. The sustainable infrastructure projects, among the top priorities of President Bongbong Marcos during his term, are expected to foster more vibrant Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). Notable ongoing projects under this program include the Metro Manila Subway Project, the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), and the MRT-7.

From improving expressways, airports, ports, bridges, roads, and telecommunications to fostering and expanding market and job opportunities, this program seems like an effective mechanism to address the country’s economic and infrastructure challenges.

However, we must critically assess whether this is merely a repetitive narrative used by the government to convince Filipinos that spending billions on these infrastructure projects will do more good than harm.

The promise of equitable national development appears to be an elusive pledge. It is imperative that the Build Better More Program extends its benefits beyond the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, and Region IV-A (CALABARZON). Additionally, the rights and welfare of citizens must be genuinely upheld, not compromised, in the pursuit of these projects.

After all, these infrastructures should serve the Filipino people, providing tangible benefits rather than just serving as monuments for an administration’s legacy. Because only then can it fulfill its promise of building a better, more prosperous Philippines.

Agriculture

The agriculture sector, a cornerstone of the Philippine economy and a lifeline for millions of Filipinos, remains afflicted by a multitude of issues, such as fluctuating rice production, the devastating impact of environmental degradation, and the ongoing battles of fishermen in the West Philippine Sea.

Further prolonging the struggle of this sector is the seemingly ignorance of the administration toward addressing these concerns and providing aid to the people. Despite the Build Better More program, infrastructure such as irrigation and rural roads, which are crucial to the development of the agriculture sector, are still lacking. Additionally, inconsistent policies and a lack of technological adoption further impede growth.

After entrusting their vote to a leader whom they thought would understand their grievances, is this what they are going to reap?

Territory and National Security

Two years into the Marcos administration, the Philippines has bolstered its defense ties with the United States, reaffirming commitments under the Mutual Defense Treaty and increasing joint military exercises and strategic dialogues. The administration has also been focusing on the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) by acquiring new equipment and enhancing interoperability through joint exercises with allies.

In terms of territorial security, the government has taken a firm stance on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) dispute, seeking international support for its claims while ensuring that the country will not resort to war in this matter.

However, with the worsening situation in the WPS, where fishermen’s lives and livelihoods are increasingly at risk, merely taking a firm stance is insufficient.

The government needs to take immediate and concrete actions to protect these Filipinos. This includes an increased presence of the Philippine Coast Guard and Navy in disputed waters. Additionally, providing financial and logistical support, such as subsidies, would help fishermen safely and effectively carry out their livelihood.

Furthermore, staying silent on such a pressing issue does not aid the public’s awareness of the administration’s responsibilities. To rally national and international support, the public must be educated about the importance of the West Philippine Sea, the issues at stake, and the government’s efforts to address them.

Because no massive vessels can ever wash away the fact that Filipinos deserve to live without fear and uncertainty in the very lands and waters they rightfully own.

An old legacy in a “Bagong Pilipinas”?

The administration must understand that a genuinely new Philippines requires more than just rhetoric. Two years into his tenure, we still continue to demand real, consistent action and a commitment to addressing the systemic issues that have long plagued our nation. Not that we have never felt content, but because we recognize that we deserve more.

As we look into the future, it is crucial for the administration to know that it is not just about grand promises but about tangible, everyday improvements in our lives. Only then can we truly begin to believe in the vision of “Bagong Pilipinas.”

Six years is not that long, to be honest. But because we continue to experience less and feel the need to demand more, it continues to feel like a seemingly endless fight for what is rightfully ours as Filipinos.

Leaving his promises unfulfilled would be a blatant mockery to the very Filipinos who entrusted him with the mandate to lead the country. While two years have already passed, he still has four more to ensure this does not become his legacy.