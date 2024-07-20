Every sTEP counts: The E-waste Project’s Twelfth Year in Environmental Service

With ever-advancing technology come the mounting piles of waste thrown out for each electronic upgrade we buy. Electronic waste (e-waste) has increasingly grown at an alarming rate reaching thrice the world’s population growth as of 2014, and presumably even higher with a decade gone by.

E-waste refers to obsolete or discarded electronic devices containing toxic chemicals such as dioxins, lead, and mercury. These substances pose harmful effects to human health when improperly disposed of, especially for pregnant women and children.

For over 12 years, The E-Waste Project (TEP) has been raising awareness for responsible e-waste management and disposal within the community through collection drives, webinars, and online campaigns.This project is an awareness program by UP Circuit designed to address the growing issue of e-waste in the country and educate people on how to tackle it. The initiative’s latest iteration in 2023 achieved its largest collection yet, amassing a total of 9,654 kilograms of electronic waste.

With hopes of a greater reach in their advocacy, The E-Waste Project will conduct their series of events this July 2024.

There will be two TEP Talks, which are online webinars aimed at educating and motivating individuals to identify and address the issues associated with improper e-waste disposal. The first TEP Talk will be held on July 20 with the topic “E-Waste and Health: Understanding the Risks.” On the other hand, the second webinar will take place on July 27, with the topic on “Reducing E-Waste: Tips for Minimizing Electronic Waste at Home.” Both TEP Talks will start at 2PM via Zoom and will also be livestreamed on TEP’s Facebook Page. Interested attendees can join through the registration link posted on The E-Waste Project’s social media pages.

A great addition to the TEP projects, called TEP2F, was also introduced in June. Selected members of the team visited the Property Company of Friends, Inc. in Mandaluyong and Tzu Chi Scholars Summer Camp in Sta. Mesa to talk about the environmental impact of e-waste and its practical disposal solutions.

TEP will also be re-launching its in-person collection drive from July 21 to 27, 2024, at the Engineering Lawn, UP Diliman. Drop-off points are already available starting July 8 and will be open until the last day of the collection drive on July 27. The drop-off points are spread across the University of the Philippines-Diliman Campus and at the Buddhist Tzu Chi Campus in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

The E-Waste Project advocates for innovation that serves as a tool that we can leverage to enhance sustainability and protection rather than be the cause of more environmental problems. In its 12th year, the E-Waste Project continues to widen its reach through new events and greater influence with the help of all volunteers and participants.

There is a responsibility that comes with today’s advancements and every sTEP taken towards addressing this current problem is progress to a better and greener future. Para sa bayan, para sa mundo.