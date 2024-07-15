32nd Grand AdClash Ends with Re-ahhh-freshing Success

The 32nd Grand AdClash concluded triumphantly, highlighting creative IMC campaigns for local beverages in the midst of a scorching summer.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — The 32nd Grand AdClash (GAC), Polytechnic University of the Philippines—Department of Advertising and Public Relations’ (PUP-DAPR), most anticipated annual integrated marketing communication (IMC) case competition for senior ADPR students, re-’ahhh’-freshingly concluded last July 05, 2024 at the Le Parc Event Hall, Pasay City.

In light of this year’s scorching summer was a timely collaboration with NutriAsia’s brand of beverage, Locally Juice Drink. This year’s Grand AdClash titled “Juice-tastic Squeezeoff: A Splash of Local Flavors” was dedicated to creating an IMC campaign for quirky, proudly made local thirst-quenching drinks perfect to appease the hot craze brought by the summer heat.

Included in the impressive line-up of judges invited for this year’s clash were seasoned executives from NutriAsia: Ms. Gretchen King, Senior Marketing Manager; Mr. Jeremiah Jhocson, Category Manager; Ms. Trisha Pauline Baloro, Senior Brand Manager–Beverage and Innovations; and Ms. Reina Danielle Rocha, Recipe and Kitchen Manager. Alongside them were highly-sought personalities from industry renowned marketing agencies: Mr. Mo Nikki Francisco, Creative Director of Bates CHI&Partners; Ms. Jesca Batayan, the Head of Strategy of Universal McCann; Ms. Pamy Velilla-Hernandez, Managing Director for Dentsu Creatives of Dentsu Philippines; and Mr. Raymund Sison, the Chairman of DMAP Digital Young Creators.

The Grand AdClash’s Zest

As the last hurdle, each team showcased a masterful proficiency in crafting their respective IMC campaigns in an exciting, lively, and friendly showdown that aimed to bring the zest out of the best of senior ADPR student’s wit, creativity and all learnings and experiences in their journey, bottling victory in their grasp.

In the clash of refreshing ideas, K1DLAT led by Aiyanna Gagan from BAPR 4-1D dominated the season as they rose above the rest to clinch the juiciest victory in the history of Grand AdClash. Their campaign also bagged the awards for Best in Offline and Trade Activation, Best in Digital Activation, Best in Radio Advertisement, Best in Jingle, Best in IMC Plan, Most Energetic Block, and Best Presenter award won by presenting team member, Carl Gan Diano, cementing their win over other teams.

Together in the 32nd GAC winning roster were 1st Runner Up – 3DENT from BAPR 3-3D who also received Best in BTS, Best in Media Plan, and Best Presenter award by presenting team member – Tracy Anne Flores; 2nd Runner Up – YUGTWO from BAPR 4-2D who also garnered Best in Print Materials and Early Bird Prize, 3rd Runner Up – PLA2N from BAPR 4-2N who earned Best in TVC award, and 4th Runner Up – K1NAIYA from BAPR 4-1N.

Organizing the Grand AdClash

Tradition entails a task that falls upon the shoulders of every succeeding batch of junior ADPR students. This year’s batch, led by Project Head and Co-Project Head, Cristalyn Española and Janwayne Gomez, was also not exempt from the trials and mishaps that come with organizing a big event.

“The last two weeks before the event were the toughest not just for me but for almost all committees. However, every time we are hit with waves of dilemmas everyone is so resilient. Looking back I would even say that I still can’t believe we are wrapping up the 32nd Grand AdClash.” shared by Española.

“Actually, it was a rollercoaster ride experience for all of us … Grabe ‘yung mga turn of events…” as remarked by Program Head, Cedric Joseph Libao.

When asked for their thoughts for next year’s AdClash and organizers, “the journey might be tough” was raised.

“The Grand AdClash is constantly evolving as time goes by. The 33rd Grand AdClash will surely be somewhat a different experience for the next edition’s organizers. But it’s important to always go back to the core of the GAC. It’s an event not just for the case competition itself, but also a learning experience and an opportunity to proudly showcase the ADPR spirit.” instilled by Gomez.

As for their advice:

“The journey is tough but always be kind. Don’t forget to take care of yourself.”— Española & Gomez.

“Mag-ipon ng mahaba at maraming pasensya… Lastly, enjoyin niyo lang at ‘wag matakot lumagpas sa inyong limitasyon. Namnamin niyo ang saya ng pagiging organizer kasi [first and] last time lang ‘yan mararanasan sa college as a batch.” Libao elaborated.

Grand AdClash’s Local Ally

This year’s GAC was made possible with the helping hands of various brands, media, and organizations who willingly lent their support to make Grand AdClash a reality.

GAC pours its overflowing gratitude to this year’s honorable brand sponsors: HONOR Philippines and Peerfixed Events and Management Creatives for their overwhelming and unwavering support to the event. Together with the helping hands of various media partners: The Philippine STAR, adobo Magazine, When in Manila, Edge TV PH, Monster RX. 93.1, Now You Know, Explained PH, Back End News, Vox Nova, Megabites, all in tandem with The Communicator, and Hataw PUP. As well as the ever supportive organization partners with and within the PUP Community: Advertising and Public Relations Organization of Students (ADPROS), Junior Marketing Association PUP Taguig, OU Marketing Executives, AUF Samahan ng mga Mag-aaral sa Komunikasyon, Blank Canvas Advertising House, PUP Circle of Research Enthusiast, PUP Journalism Guild, PUP Communication Society, UniDOS, S1Dlak, DaunTRES, S1NAGTALA, PUP Office of the Student Regent, PUP College of Communication Student Council, PUP COC Ensemble, Bulacan State University Advertising, S1DHAYA, S1Dhi, P1NTIG, and T1NDIG-SINING.

What’s next after the 32nd Grand AdClash?

Although the 32nd Grand AdClash just concluded, there’s room for more. GAC will be gearing up to be back in 2025 to bring about the grand IMC case competition for everyone. From a classroom case competition formed in 1991, Grand AdClash has grown to become a brand on its own, a producer of brilliant campaigns and industry sought Advertising and Public Relations professionals. Under its belt are multiple known brands who have successfully formed a partnership and continuously come back for more.