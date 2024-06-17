What to Anticipate For in The Grandest Marketing Show of the Year — BACKSTAGE

D’ Au2nomous Production from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines Manila presents The Grandest Marketing Show of the Year, BACKSTAGE, a seminar event focused on emotional marketing strategies, featuring esteemed business professionals and rising Filipino music talents on June 22, 2024, from 12 PM to 4 PM at PUP's College of Communication Theater.

D’ Au2nomous Production, a senior marketing class production from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines Manila, presents The Grandest Marketing Show of the Year! This is a seminar event about emotional marketing which will highlight the marketing strategies and campaigns that incorporate emotions or feelings to influence purchasing decisions and build brand loyalty among consumers.

BACKSTAGE is open for PUP and non-PUP Business Administration students and Marketing and Advertising professionals and will happen on June 22, 2024 at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, College of Communication, Theater from 12 PM to 4 PM.

D’ Au2nomous Production promises to the Madlang Marketistas that BACKSTAGE will be the grandest marketing event of the year. The class production is enthused to have exceptional professionals in the business field to be their guest speakers. These esteemed speakers are Ms. Apple Manansala from The New Channel, Mr. Alan Fontanilla from The Pod Network Entertainment, and Mr. Edgar Joseph Bonagua and Mr. John Theodosio from Madman Creatives.

Rising Filipino music sensations would also be joining the guest lineup as performers. These OPM talents are Kat Jaranilla, a singer-songwriter, ECLYPSE, a P-Pop boy group, and Jolianne, a former The Voice Kids PH Season 2 contestant.

BACKSTAGE is all set to bring excitement with more event highlights to look for including the Mental Health Awareness advocacy.

Don’t miss out on these activities and more surprises on the day of the event, register now through this link: https://forms.gle/695XYbVAXQEPL1fK8!

For updates about the event, follow D’ Au2nomous Production’s social media accounts.

● Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Bsbamm2d

● Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/au2nomous/

For inquiries, contact Shienna Tibayan | 09283700989 |

administration.dau2nomous@gmail.com .

Join us in being part of the madla, Marketistas!